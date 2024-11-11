Waiting times for driving tests are as long as 30 weeks, in some parts of the country.

Despite efforts by the Road Safety Authority to reduce the delay in getting a test, no-shows have increased on an average monthly basis.

The R-S-A has accumulated over 5 hundred and 11 thousand euro in retained fees so far this year.

Across this region, average waiting times span from 14 to 24 weeks.

In Ballina, the estimated wait time in weeks is 15, with an estimated test date of 17th Feb 2025.

In Sligo, it's 14 weeks, with Feb 10th the estimated test date there.

Roscommon has a wait time of 19 weeks where the estimated date of test currently is 17th of March while in Carnmore in Galway there is a wait time of 24 weeks, with applicants estimated test date being April 21st next year.