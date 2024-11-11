Any person who puts their name on the ballot paper to represent the county as a TD for Mayo, can now spend up to 58,350 euro on their election campaign.

That figure is 29 percent higher than what a candidate in this county could have spent on their campaign in 2019.

The limit on election spending per candidate has increased due to a recent government Order on spending, and the fact that Mayp has gone from a 4 to a 5 seat constituency.

Dr Ann Marie Courrell is Mayo County Registrar . The Ballina native took up that position in May of last year..

She will be the Mayo Returning Officer for the 2024 General Election.

As election fever is in full swing, Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Dr Courrell, is preparation for the 29th of this month - voting day and the subsequent election count a daunting task....