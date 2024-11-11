A local TD says he has been in contact with Irish Rail over the parking situation currently faced by those wishing to use Ballyhaunis train station.

Minister Dara Calleary says a number of constituents have been in contact with him, saying that the car park at the station is too small, you often can't get parking and it's also difficult to turn a car in the car park.

He says he has been in contact with Irish Rail on the issue and they say there is currently no plans to extend the current car park this year.

Minister Calleary told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that he will keep the pressure on Irish Rail until some kind of action is taken....