Once-off rural housing must continue in rural Ireland, provided it's sustainable.

That's according to Tomás Finn, a lecturer in History at the University of Galway.

Last year an expert panel called on the Government to place new restrictions on one-off housing developments in rural Ireland, after reviewing the 2018 National Planning Framework.

However, the latest draft of the document reaffirms supports for once-off rural housing.

Mr. Finn, who has recently co-edited a book entitled 'Inside Rural Ireland', says once-off housing is important for rural communities to prosper: