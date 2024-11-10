A Mayo senator has expressed her concern over comments made by the Dublin Airport Authority’s CEO in relation to plans to grow the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

General Election candidate Lisa Chambers says while it's important to grow the capital's airport, this growth shouldn't come at the expense to regional airports such as Ireland West Airport Knock.

Senator Chambers says a balanced approach is needed for airport development here, and that while some passengers do wish to fly in and out of Dublin, many end up hopping on buses and trains to bring them to the west of the country.

She believes that adjustments are needed to the regional funding cap that's currently in place of 1 million passengers so airports such as IWAK can continue to grow.

Senator Chambers has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: