The three individuals who were arrested and detained as part of an investigation into burglaries in Mayo and other counties have been released without charge.

Files are currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Three males were arrested on Tuesday last, November 5, as part of Garda investigations into organised criminal activity and 29 burglaries in Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Sligo and Westmeath.

The Garda operation involved the search of four properties in the Dublin Metropolitan Region where North Western Region personnel were assisted by members from the Armed Support Unit, DMR West and DMR South along with DMR Regional support and members from Athlone.

During the course of the searches, property was seized which is believed to be the proceeds of organised criminal activity, including a Rolex watch, designer handbags and shoes and substantial amounts of cash.

Other property recovered included mobile phones, multiple car keys and log books for vehicles.

Two of the men are aged 26 and 21, while the other is a juvenile.