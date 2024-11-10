The first political opinion poll of the general election campaign has shown a significant portion of people don't trust the major parties to deliver on key issues.

Almost one in four people don't believe any party has the edge on housing, health, crime or immigration.

The Red C poll for the Business Post shows Fine Gael is the most trusted party on the economy, job creation and education.

Sinn Fein meanwhile got the edge when it comes to housing - and the Green Party is most trusted on the environment.

However, 25% of people believe no party or grouping is best equipped to deal with the problems in the health sector.

23% of people think the same for housing.

While 27% of people don't feel any mainstream party or grouping is best to get a handle on immigration.

The poll reflects fracturing public opinion on the major issues and is reflected in the support for the major parties - with Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein all within four percentage points of each other when it comes to popularity.

The poll of just over 1,200 people was done online and by phone between the 1st and 8th of November.