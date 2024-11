The Restaurants sector is backing Fine Gael's promise to cut the VAT rate for food-led hospitality.

Taoiseach Simon Harris is vowing to reduce it to 11 per cent if it holds on to power after polls close on November 29th.

While the Social Democrats want to cut the VAT rate to 9 per cent for the food and beverage industry but not for hotels.

Restaurants Association of Ireland Chief Executive Adrian Cummins hopes Fine Gael will deliver on its promise.