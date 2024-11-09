A local councillor has called for any grants that are given to the county to be fully funded by the Government.

General Election candidate Patsy O'Brien says that at present, any grants that are allocated to the county have to be subsidised by money from the local authority.

He believes that if the government are going to allocate money for projects in the county, they should provide 100% of the money needed and not just a certain portin of it.

Councillor O'Brien has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: