Former Galway Senator Billy Lawless has passed away at the age of 73 in Chicago.

A native of Bushypark, near to Galway City, Mr. Lawless was a successful Irish-American businessman.

He was born in Galway in 1950, moved to the United States in the 90’s and ran a hugely successful restaurant business there.

Mr. Lawless was appointed to the Seanad by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny back in 2016, serving until 2020.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has been leading the tributes to Mr. Lawless, saying that he was a gentleman who did his work with diligence and great pride.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.