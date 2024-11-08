A native of Achill will run for the Social Democrats as a General Election candidate in the Galway West constituency.

Cllr Eibhlín Seoighthe has been selected by the party to run for a Dáil seat on November 29.

Hailing originally from Polranny, cllr Seoighthe was elected to Galway City Council for the first time in the Local Elections in June.

She is expected to be the sole candidate for the party in County Galway, with no indication of a candidate in either Galway East or Roscommon/ Galway as of yet.