Sean Forkin has declared his candidacy as an Independent in the upcoming General Election.

Mr. Forkin is aiming to obtain one of five seats in the Mayo constituency.

The Cloontia native recently ran as an Independent in the Local Elections in the Swinford Electoral Area, and was eliminated following results of the first count.

In launching his election campaign, Mr. Forkin has listed a number of areas of concern that he will work upon if elected.

These include providing help to small businesses, small towns, the agricultural sector, education, childcare and Ireland West Airport.

He also prioritises the medical system, the Garda justice system, housing and restricting migration.

Mr. Forkin is most recent of 16 people to declare candidacy for the General Election in County Mayo.

(photo credit to John Corless)