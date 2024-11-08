Minister Alan Dillon TD has announced an increase in grants to adapt homes that will allow disabled and older people to live more independently.

As part of Budget 2025, Fine Gael increased the Housing Adaptation Grants for the disabled and elderly to allow them to remain in their own home.

Minister Dillon is encouraging people in Mayo to apply for these grants.

For applicants in Mayo –

€40,000 can be secured under the Housing Adaptation Grant for Disabled People, an increase of €10,000.

€10,700 under the Housing Aid for Older People Grant, an increase of €2,700.

€8,000 under the Mobility Aid Grant, increased by €2,000.

Minister Dillon has been outlining the changes to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley...