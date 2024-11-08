There must be a public inquiry into the scandal that allowed defective blocks to be used in the building of homes. That’s the clear view of Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh and she says the homeowners impacted by the scandal must receive 100 percent redress to restore their homes.

Linda Conway a homeowner in Westport whose home was impacted by pyrite, hosted a public meeting this morning in Pairc na Coille to outline her situation to public representatives and others.

The grant she has received in compensation for the defective blocks in her house in no way matches the costs she is confronted with to restore her home.

The need for realistic 100 percent compensation / redress is clearly highlighted by Linda’s case.

Deputy Conway Walsh was at the public gathering and afterwards Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked the deputy what can be done immediately to address the plight of Linda and the many others affected by the pyrite scandal….