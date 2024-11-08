University Hospital Galway is among the most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 36 patients waiting for admission, the third highest figure nationally today.

28 patients are waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 10 at Mayo University Hospital.

6 patients are waiting for beds at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 399 patients are waiting for admission to hospitals today with the highest figure at University Hospital Limerick where 88 patients are waiting on a bed.