Raising the legal age of smoking to 21 should be brought in sooner than 2028.



The Tobacco Free Research Institute is welcoming the Public Health Tobacco Amendment Bill 2024 which the President will sign into law.



It believes it'll lead to fewer people smoking when the legal age goes up to 21 from the 1st of February 2028.



But Tobacco Free Research Institute Director General Professor Luke Clancy says it could be brought in before then: