Almost 500 drivers have been caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

A motorist in Charlestown is among those detected travelling above the speed limit.

They were found to be travelling 72km/h in a 60km/h zone on the L1331 Lowpark Charlestown



Another driver was speeding at 105km/h in a 80 kilometre zone on the R148 Pitchfordstown Kilcock road in County Kildare.



National Slow Down Day concluded at 7am this morning.