Fianna Fáil confirms the addition of councillor Paddy O’Rourke to the party’s ticket in Sligo/Leitrim to contest the General Election.

He will join Cllr Edel McSharry and Eamon Scanlon on the ticket for the constituency.

Paddy is a native of Carrigallen has been a consistent poll topper in the last four local elections.

He says that “coming from a county that hasn’t had a resident government TD since 2007, there is a lot of catch up to be done on behalf of the county.

“With modern technology, no part of the constituency is out of reach from within it".