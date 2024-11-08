A local TD has called on the Government to provide funding to ensure that fully accessible changing places are made available nationwide.

Deputy Michael Ring says he has been contacted by a number of people in relation to the lack of fully accessible changing places, as some users require a hoist and these are not openly available in accessible bathrooms.

He believes there should be a fully accessible changing place in every town, and has called on the government to meet with local authorities to make sure a plan happen.

Deputy Ring has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....