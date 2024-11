The cost of insuring your car has risen by 11 percent in the last year, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.





Car insurance premiums have been rising month on month and now stand at 15 times the rate of inflation.





The CSO figures also reveal that over the last 12 months, the average price of butter has risen by nearly 50 percent, the price of a bag of potatoes has risen by 31 percent, while cheese has risen by nearly 10 percent.