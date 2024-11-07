A Ballina Councillor says it has come to his attention this afternoon that there is a planning notice for the former St Mary’s Secondary School in the town for use as temporary accommodation.

Cllr Mark Duffy sought clarification on this from the Taoiseach’s office, and received the following statement:

“IPAS has confirmed that this property is completely unknown to it. There has been no offer, no contact, nor any communication in relation to this property. The provider on the application is not known to IPAS either.”

Cllr. Duffy went on to say in his statement this afternoon that Ballina has taken its fair share of IP applicants and he does not support this proposal.

It is important to note he says that the old historic Sisters of Mercy convent building is in community ownership and is entirely separate from the old St Mary’s Secondary School (often called the convent) which is in private ownership.

It is the private owner of the former school who has lodged this planning notice.