Details

1.3 million in funding has been awarded to 15 projects across Mayo under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme.

That's according to Minister Dara Calleary.

Earlier this year, local authorities were invited to collaborate with group water schemes to submit applications for funding for individual capital projects.

15 projects in the county have been awarded funding for their GWS.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

 

Scheme/Project Name

Measure

Amount of Grant Funding

Brackloon Spaddagh GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Callow Lake GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€25,000

Clew Bay GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Fahy GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Glencorrib GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Killasser GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€30,000

Kilmeena GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Kilmovee Urlaur GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Lough Cumnel GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Moylaw GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€25,000

Nephin Valley GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€40,000

Tooreen Aughamore GWS

Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS

€25,000

Mayo County Council

Measure A2 - Water Treatment Provision, Improvements & Capital Replacement

€457,198

Derryloughra into Lissatava

Measure A3 - Amalgamation and/or Rationalisation

€30,000

Drum Binghamstown GWS

Measure A6 - Taking-in-charge of GWS and GSS

€400,000
0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News