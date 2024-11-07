1.3 million in funding has been awarded to 15 projects across Mayo under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme.

That's according to Minister Dara Calleary.

Earlier this year, local authorities were invited to collaborate with group water schemes to submit applications for funding for individual capital projects.

15 projects in the county have been awarded funding for their GWS.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....