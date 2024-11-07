1.3 million in funding has been awarded to 15 projects across Mayo under the Multi-annual Rural Water Programme.
That's according to Minister Dara Calleary.
Earlier this year, local authorities were invited to collaborate with group water schemes to submit applications for funding for individual capital projects.
15 projects in the county have been awarded funding for their GWS.
Minister Calleary has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....
|
Scheme/Project Name
|
Measure
|
Amount of Grant Funding
|
Brackloon Spaddagh GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Callow Lake GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€25,000
|
Clew Bay GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Fahy GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Glencorrib GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Killasser GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€30,000
|
Kilmeena GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Kilmovee Urlaur GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Lough Cumnel GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Moylaw GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€25,000
|
Nephin Valley GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€40,000
|
Tooreen Aughamore GWS
|
Measure A1 - Source Protection for existing GWS
|
€25,000
|
Mayo County Council
|
Measure A2 - Water Treatment Provision, Improvements & Capital Replacement
|
€457,198
|
Derryloughra into Lissatava
|
Measure A3 - Amalgamation and/or Rationalisation
|
€30,000
|
Drum Binghamstown GWS
|
Measure A6 - Taking-in-charge of GWS and GSS
|
€400,000