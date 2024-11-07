The undocumented Irish in America do not need to be over concerned over the rhetoric on deportation by the incoming US President Donald Trump, according to Mayo business man in New York,Cieran Staunton.

He is a founder of the Irish Lobby for Immigration Reform movement and has lived in the US for decades where he runs a successful bar and restaurant in New York city.

Cieran, originally from Louisburgh, believes that Donald Tump’s rhetoric is similar to what was being said during his last term in the Oval Office and in reality, on the ground, not much changed for the undocumented Irish at that time.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Cieran this lunchtime about the aftermath, 24 hours later, as the dust settles on a resounding success for Donald Trump in the Presidential Election…