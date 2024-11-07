The latest JNLR Radio Listenership survey has been published today with Midwest Radio consolidating its position as the most listened local radio station in the country.

Midwest recorded a Yesterday Listened figure of 58.3% which is the highest recorded figure in the entire country and its Market Share remains at 52.4%.

3.4 million listeners tune into radio stations nationally every day, with almost 90% of people over 15 listening to radio every day.

Paul Claffey – Managing Director of Midwest Radio says the results continued to prove both the importance and relevance of local radio and that Midwest Radio continues to be the first choice for radio listeners in its delivery of news and current affairs, sport, farming, the arts and an array of light entertainment programmes.

Paul Claffey has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan…