A number of issues need to be immediately addressed in relation to the Vacant Home Grant Scheme. That’s the view of Aontu councillor Paul Lawless.

The General Election candidate in Mayo says that while the scheme is of great value in restoring housing stock in the county, there are a number of problems with the scheme as it stands, that could be improved by government.

In particular he is calling for the timeframe to complete works under the scheme to be extended out from 13 to 18 months and in addition he believes that there needs to be a phased payout of the scheme to allow many applicants to use the scheme effectively.

Cllr Lawless has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his concerns…