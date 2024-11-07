Roscommon/ Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice has announced he will seek re-election in the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

Deputy Fitzmaurice, who first secured his Dáil seat in the 2014 Roscommon-South Leitrim by-election as an Independent, is now standing as an Independent Ireland candidate in the Roscommon/ Galway constituency .

Councillor Declan Geraghty is running for Independent Ireland in the Galway East constituency.

There had been some speculation that deputy Fitzmaurice might stand for the party in Galway East but he has dispelled that speculation today.

In making the choice to remain in Roscommon-Galway, Deputy Fitzmaurice says “I’m opting for the tougher road, refusing to take the easier path in Galway East. “I’m not running from a challenge. I’m standing by the people who stood by me over the past ten years. From Roscommon to Galway, and South Leitrim before that, the support I’ve received has been nothing short of humbling. I have worked hard to deliver for these communities and will continue to do so, whatever the result.”