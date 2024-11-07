The Ballyhaunis to Westport rail line has been included as one of eight routes that Gardaí are patrolling to combat anti-social behaviour today.

The day of action is being carried out by multiple agencies..

In a statement released this morning, Gardaí say that along with Iarnrod Eireann, Luas operators Transdev Ireland and the National Transport Authority, a day of action will be carried out across multiple transport routes around the country today.

Operation Twin Tracks aims to police and combat anti-social behaviour, which has been on the rise on public transport around the country in recent months.

Garda personnel from the Sligo Leitrim Division, as well as the Mayo Roscommon Longford division, will have a high presence on train lines in both Mayo and Sligo today.

The Galway to Gort rail line is also included in today’s Twin Tracks Operation.

Luas red and green lines and DART routes in Dublin are also being patrolled today.

Local Crime Prevention Officers and Community Policing Gardaí are in Pearse Street, Connolly and Heuston stations, and a number of regional stations to engage with commuters and provide guidance on crime prevention.