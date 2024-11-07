The founder of The Rural Ireland Organisation, Lahardane based, Gerry Loftus has declared he will be a candidate in the General Election, on November 29th.

He will run as an Independent candidate in the 5 -seater Mayo constituency.

He says “it is extremely concerning that we have virtually full employment and yet very few people seem to be able to make ends meet. We have crisis after crisis, in health we have thousands on waiting lists and people on trolleys day after day”..

“We are paying a heavy price in the west of Ireland for the policies of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael”, he claims.

Concluding “ I would suggest it is past time to float the idea of a new political party to represent the BMW region.One that puts small farmers, workers and climate action ahead of corporate greed.”