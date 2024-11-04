An Garda Síochána have this evening confirmed that the investigation into an alleged serious assault in Ballaghaderreen last week does not involve people seeking international protection.

Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault at Main Street, Ballaghaderreen shortly after midnight on Friday last, November 1.

It is understood that a teenage boy was allegedly assaulted in the incident.

A peaceful vigil was held last night by concerned members of the community in solidarity with the family of the young victim.

Up on 500 people were reportedly at the event.

Gardaí say that all circumstances surrounding the alleged incident are under investigation, and they are aware that a significant degree of misinformation is being circulated online.

They also advise the public to "be mindful of the fact that those involved in the investigation are children as defined by the Children Act, 2001".

Following on from the alleged assault, a number of people gathered in the town on Saturday night last, during which two properties were reportedly attacked.

The group dispersed upon the arrival of Gardaí, and an investigation is ongoing as damage was done to an unoccupied house and minor damage to a neighbouring premises.

No arrests have been made in connection to either case.