Community concern over the present level of crime in Ballaghaderreen brought hundreds on to the street in the town last night demanding additional garda resources.

Local Independent Ireland deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says the peaceful gathering was sparked by the rising number of criminal incidents in the area, as the population of the town continues to grow as it accommodates many refugees and asylum seekers, and the area has failed to secure additional local resources and infrastructure.

An alleged assault on a teenager in the town in recent days and damage done to an unoccupied house in the town on Saturday night last – are just some of a rising number of the reported criminal incidents in the Ballaghaderreen area.

Deputy Fitzmaurice spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley. She asked him had he attended last night's gathering?