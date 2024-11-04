Gardaí have confirmed to Midwest news that they responded to reports of a group of individuals gathering in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, shortly after 9pm on Saturday night last 2nd November 2024.

They says that those directly involved had dispersed on their arrival.

Damage was caused to an unoccupied house during the incident. Minor damage was also reported to a neighbouring property.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.