Mayo farmers Sinead Moran, David Dolan, Timmy Quinn, Peter Murphy and Kenneth O'Donnell are all finalists in the FBD Better Farming Awards that take place in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Co. Laois this Thursday evening, (November 7).

David, Timmy and Peter are all finalists in the Germinal Climate Smart Pasture Farmer of the Year. David Is also a finalist in the Agri Insider Young Researcher of the Year. Sinead is a finalist in the Dairygold Biodiversity Farmer of the Year category and Kenny in The Herdwatch Environmental Farmer of the Year.

David Dolan

Maximizing grass harvested by the cows while keeping cost in check is the main focus on the farm. Soil health, red & white clover swards, grazing infrastructure and animal health all allow for a more sustainable system while reducing our reliance on inputs. Owl boxes, fenced off hedgerows, minimal herbicides and hedge planting allows nature to grow along with the farm.

Timmy Quinn

Timmy’s farm on the shores of Lough Carra employs rotational grazing to optimize pasture health and promote biodiversity while minimizing chemical inputs. He has dedicated a two-acre field to remain unfertilized and pesticide-free, fostering natural growth as well as installing a beehive to support pollinators. He also utilizes natural woodland areas that act as carbon sinks to enhance carbon sequestration.

Peter Murphy

Operating an 82-acre dairy farm with 88 Holstein Friesians in Anfield, Hollymount, Mayo, Peter is committed to sustainable pasture management, balancing profitable production with environmental stewardship. He has focused on improving soil health, reducing chemical nitrogen usage by 25% and implementing mixed-species pastures to foster biodiversity and enhance carbon sequestration. His goal is to eliminate chemical nitrogen completely in the next 5 to 10 years.

Kenneth O'Donnell

Kenny farms a Mixed Hill / Lowland Pedigree Sheep enterprise in North Mayo having established the "Lakeside Lleyn" flock in 2012 after seeing the environmental benefits of the hardy Lleyn Ewe and their ability to convert a grass forage diet into lambing rates in excess of 200%. Everything on the farm is centered around environmental impact. They have introduced a Soil Nutrition plan, reduced chemical fertilizer use by 54%, reliance on herbicides by 85% alongside rotational grazing systems and on-site Fecal egg count to monitor and improve lamb performance.



Sinead Moran

Sinéad Moran alongside her partner MJ McGrath run a micro raw dairy farm in Mayo. They are organic and 100% pasture fed. Supplying raw dairy direct to customers from their farm shop and via independent grocers in Connacht and Dublin. Their farming practices are informed by agroecology and includes adaptive grazing, Korean Natural Farming and building connection with the local food community.