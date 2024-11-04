HIQA wants to hear from people using home support services to see how they can be improved.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has launched a public consultation on the development of draft national standards for home support services.

The health watchdog is inviting people using the services, as well as their families, carers, and those employed in caring for people at home, to take part.

The newly drafted standards are being written from the perspective of the person being cared for at home.

Feedback can be provided by completing an online questionnaire or downloading the feedback form on www.hiqa.ie and emailing it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .