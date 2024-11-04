Hundreds of people gathered in Ballaghaderreen yesterday evening to engage in a peaceful vigil and send a message to the Justice Minister and Garda management.

Ballaghaderreen and the greater area has become the subject of heightened criminal activity in the past number of months with break-ins and criminal damage caused to many farms, homes and businesses.

Just after midnight on Thursday night last, a teenage boy was allegedly seriously assaulted on Main Street in the town – which continues to be investigated by Gardaí.

Those in attendance at the vigil are calling on Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to provide more security to the people of Ballaghaderreen and other rural areas.

This message is being reiterated by the Chairperson of the Ballaghaderreen Concerned Citizens group Sharon Murphy.

She spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey earlier today:

(photo credit to cllr Micheal Frain)