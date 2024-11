Sligo Rovers Football Club has received €16.4 million today under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

This huge allocation will go towards the club’s ambitious redevelopment plans for the Showgrounds in Sligo Town.

Local Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding, saying that it is an “unprecedented” award for a sporting project in rural Ireland.

Deputy Feighan has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: