

Childcare and pensions are emerging as early battleground topics in the run in to the general election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris is expected to dissolve the Dail later this week.

We're now just days out from the general election being called, with Thursday morning seen as the likely time Simon Harris will head to Aras an Uachtarain to seek the dissolution of the 33rd Dail.



The grey vote is always a key target during elections, with the pension age being one of the biggest topics of election 2020.



The two larger Government parties are getting out ahead of that with plans to commit to raising the state pension to 350 euro a week over the lifetime of the next Government.



Childcare too is emerging as a key battleground in the election, with multiple parties promising to cap childcare costs at 200 euro a month.



While the Green Party plans to commit to founding a new agency to overhaul the management of immigration into Ireland.









