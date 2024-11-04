Post Office Pensioners United (POPU) members, including many from this region are organising, a protest to voice their opposition to the continuation of the “Pension Accord”, which expired in 2023.

The “Pension Accord” was initially intended to last for ten years. It’s extension, they say, “is now placing an unfair burden on pensioners, who are experiencing increasing financial hardship”.

In response to the many calls for action by POPU members and in light of the momentum created by a letter published in a national newspaper discussing the current pension situation, they are calling on all affected members and family members to join in a peaceful demonstration outside Union HQ , North Circular Road , Dublin 1 on this Wednesday, 6th Nov from 1.30pm.

During the protest, they will deliver a letter demanding an immediate end to the ongoing, and now what the term the “illegal”, pension agreement.

All are invited to take part.