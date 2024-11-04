In a boost to seasonal employment, Tesco Ireland has announced plans to create almost 1,200 temporary festive roles nationally, with 93 jobs in Mayo. These roles are designed to offer flexible hours, a variety of shift options, and competitive benefits from day one, making them attractive for those looking for work over the festive season.

As part of its seasonal recruitment drive, Tesco is looking for enthusiastic people in Mayo to join its team .

Speaking about the positions, Maurice Kelly, People Director at Tesco Ireland, says, “at Tesco, we know how important it is to offer meaningful and flexible job opportunities, alongside offering existing colleagues the chance to benefit from additional seasonal hours too. The festive season is a time to join our team.

Tesco is encouraging interested candidates to apply online as soon as possible. After the holiday season, temporary employees will have the opportunity to apply for any permanent roles that have become available, either in existing stores or in new Tesco locations planned for the coming year.

Anyone interested in applying for a festive role at Tesco Ireland can visit https://roi.tesco-careers.com/festive/ to apply now.