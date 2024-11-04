The allocation of €3.3 million to St Jarlath's in Tuam and Kinvara Hockey Club as part of the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF), has been welcomed today by Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East and Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte.

A total of €2 million has been allocated to St Jarlath's in Tuam to develop a full-size 4G, floodlit, all-weather synthetic pitch, redevelopment of the existing grass training pitches into a full-size grass playing pitch, and a sports pavilion. Meanwhile, Kinvara Hockey Club has been granted €1.3 million for the development of a regional FIH certified (national standard) hockey/multisport pitch with adjoining 2G multi-use games area, as well as fencing, floodlighting, tennis and Bocce Courts.

Minister Rabbitte says, “the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund plays a crucial role in the government’s strategy to enhance physical activity and well-being among the population. By investing, she says, in these significant projects, we are ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or ability, has access to high-quality sports facilities. This funding will help to create a legacy of sporting excellence in Ireland, inspiring future generations to engage in physical activity and pursue their sporting ambitions.