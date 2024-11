Roscommon Senator Eugene Murphy will contest the General Election as an Independent candidate.

Fianna Fáil selected just one candidate, Ballygar GP Martin Daly, as their representative in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

Following on from this, sitting Senator Murphy made a clear call to the party to add his name to the ticket – but, to no avail.

He will now go forward as an Independent candidate, looking to win back his Dáil seat which he lost in 2020.