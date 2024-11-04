The development of a large scale sports campus in Castlebar has received a significant boost today.

Minister of State Alan Dillon has confirmed that €7.5 million has been allocated to the development under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

The facility will be located near to Lough Lannagh.

This new sports hub, according to the Fine Gal Minister, will “enhance Mayo’s sporting landscape and provide top-tier facilities for athletes and the wider community”.

Minister Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: