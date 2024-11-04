A young man in County Galway was one of three people to die on Irish roads over the weekend.

The 19 year old was a passenger in a tractor, which was involved in a farming incident near to Oranmore on Saturday.

He was seriously injured following the collision on a local road in Rinn at approximately 3:30pm.

The young man was brought to Galway University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Health and Safety Authority will carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, a woman in her 70s died after being struck by a car in County Cork on Saturday.

Mary Feehily was brought to hospital after being hit by a car while purchasing a club lotto ticket.

She died at Cork University Hospital from her injuries.

Another pedestrian, 36 year old Anthony James Atkins, died after being struck by a car in County Armagh.

The collision took place shortly after midnight on Friday night.

That brings to 149 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year.

The number of pedestrian deaths is now up to 27, while there are now 31 passenger deaths.

59 drivers have died in collision so far this year.