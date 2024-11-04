The official opening takes place later this morning of the extensively renovated and refurbished former Military Barracks in Ballina town centre.

The €7 million state of the art digital hub and innovation centre, replaces the 18th century military complex at Ballina’s Market Square.

It will be officially opened at 11:30am this morning by locally based Fianna Fáil Minister of State Dara Calleary.

The Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital Transformation and Company Regulation has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the welcome new addition to the local urban landscape:

(photo Moy Valley Resources)