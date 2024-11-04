Hundreds of people gathered in Ballaghaderreen yesterday evening to engage in a peaceful protest and send a message to the Justice Minister and Garda management.

Ballaghaderreen and the greater area has become the subject of heightened criminal activity in the past number of months with break-ins and criminal damage caused to many farms, homes and businesses.

Just after midnight on Thursday night last, a teenage boy was seriously assaulted on Main Street in the town – which continues to be investigated by Gardaí.

Yesterday evening’s protest was a showing of public solidarity with the young man and his family, with upwards of 500 people reportedly walking from the car park of St. Nathy’s Cathedral to the local Garda Station by candle light and in silence.

The people of Ballaghaderreen stood together outside the Garda barracks as a number of speeches were made by local councillor Micheál Frain, local Deputy Claire Kerrane, and Chairperson of Ballaghaderreen Concerned Citizens Sharon Murphy.

Those in attendance are calling on Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to provide more security to the people of Ballaghaderreen and other rural areas.

We will hear more on this story as part of our Lunchtime News today from 1:00pm.

(pic Ballaghaderreen Past and Present Facebook)