A Sligo TD has made the call for a model 4 hospital to be established at Sligo University Hospital.

Deputy Marian Harkin says there is no model 4 hospital above the Dublin to Galway line.

She says that by upgrading the hospital, it would make it a more attractive place for consultants to relocate to.

Furthermore, she believes that it would offer services closer to home for many patients across the region.

Deputy Harkin has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: