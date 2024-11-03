The people of Ballaghaderreen have had enough, according to a local councillor.

This is in relation to the rising rate of crime in the town and area, with particular emphasis locally on the lack of Garda resources.

Local cllr Micheál Frain says that the community feels let down by both Garda management and the Government.

Gardaí are currently investigating a report of a serious assault at Main Street just after midnight on Thursday night last.

The alleged victim of the assault is believed to be under the age of 18.

A peaceful protest is planned to get underway this evening, starting at 5:00pm.

Cllr Micheál Frain spoke to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey:

(photo Ballaghaderreen Town Community Facebook)