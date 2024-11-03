A protest will take place in Ballaghaderreen this evening in response to an “unprecedented rise in crime” in the area.

It comes during a Garda investigation into a serious assault in the town, which took place at approximately 12:10am on Friday November 1.

The alleged victim of the assault is believed to be under the age of 18.

A peaceful and silent protest, which will be candle-lit, has been organised by the Ballaghaderreen Concerned Citizens group.

The protest takes place at 5:00pm this evening, starting at the Cathedral car park, Pound Street and walking in silence to the Garda barracks.