Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country.

With a General Election waiting in the wings the Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris also continues to be the political leader with the highest approval rating.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll shows Fine Gael unchanged on 26% - which means it's still the most popular party as the General Election draws closer.

Simon Harris has 53% support as party leader... ahead of Tánaiste Micheál Martin on 48 and Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald on 33.

In the state of the parties..... Fianna Fail has risen slightly - up one point to 20% - but the slide for Sinn Fein continues, down one to 18%.

Labour's also down one to 4 and Aontú is down one to 3.

Meanwhile the Greens, Social Democrats, People before Profit and Independents remain unchanged.

The poll of 1,832 people was carried out between November 1st and 2nd.

(Simon Harris TD Facebook)