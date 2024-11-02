Mayo Sinn Féin has selected Cllr Gerry Murray to run alongside sitting TD Rose Conway-Walsh in the upcoming general election.

Murray retained his seat in the Swinford Local Electoral Area this year and was the first councillor elected in this LEA.

The Charlestown-based county councillor said he is honoured to be on the ticket,

“To be selected by Sinn Féin to run in a general election in this constituency really is an honour. I want to build on the incredible work already done by our sitting TD Rose Conway-Walsh. I think if we can double Sinn Féin’s Mayo representatives in Leinster House, that can only be a good thing for people across our county.”