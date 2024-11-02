A Sligo councillor says it's important for county councils to be allowed access accident data to help strengthen cases for work to be carried out on roads.

Councillor Marie Casserly says at present, due to GDPR, council engineers cannot easily access data to prove a case for roads to be done up and it's slowing up the process in carrying out upgrades.

The RSA say that at present Transport Infrastructure Ireland receives road collision data directly from An Garda Siochana.

Councillor Casserly says that a change is needed to allow engineers within a county council access data directly.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....